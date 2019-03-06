RSNO to play Harry Potter scores live at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall

LOOK out your invisibility cloaks and get ready to wave your wands as the Royal Scottish National orchestra (RSNO) bring John Williams’ (and others) music from all eight Harry Potter movies to life at the usher Hall.

Yes, the RSNO are going potty about Potter right now ahead of presenting The Music of Harry Potter at the Lothian Road concert Hall on Friday 15 March.

Under the baton of Grammy Award-winning Hollywood conductor Richard Kaufman, the orchestra will explore the scores for one of the most successful movie franchises of all time but the audience have their part to play too.

Wizards, witches and muggles alike are being invited to attend dressed as their favourite characters from the series, with prizes for the most outstanding effort.

Kaufman, a close friend and colleague of the multiple award-winning composer Williams, says, “Harry Potter… a name that brings a smile to faces young and old.

“A great reason of the success of the films that have made Harry Potter a household name throughout the world has been the music that accompanies Harry’s adventures.

“And on our concerts with the RSNO this month, the audiences will be taken on a fantastic journey as we present music from each and every Harry Potter film.

“The composers of these exciting scores include John Williams, Scotland’s own Patrick Doyle, Alexander Desplat, and Nicholas Hooper.

“Each one brings a special ‘voice’ to the magical characters that are part of Harry’s wondrous world.

“For anyone who loves the world of Harry Potter, hearing the music of these memorable films is an experience not to be missed.”

The featured works of Williams include Hedwig’s Theme, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Children’s Suite, Hogwarts Forever, Nimbus 2000, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets Suite and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban Suite

The Music of Harry Potter, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Friday 15 March, 7.30pm, £19-£49, 0131-228 1155