Rum and Reggae festival set for Edinburgh this summer

IT WAS the traditional drink of sailors, believed to help fight off scurvy.

But modern-day rum drinkers can enjoy a tipple when a festival dedicated to the oldest spirit comes to town.

The Rum & Reggae Festival will arrive at the Edinburgh Corn Exchange on Saturday, July 21.

Revellers will be able to try a tot from the vast selection of rums on offer, as well as enjoying the smoothest reggae beats in town.

The event will also have carnival dancers, steel drum performances and traditional Caribbean food,

Rums will be brought in from around the world, including special craft rums from the West Indies, South America, Australia, the Philippines, and Mauritius.

Organisers said: “Guests will be spoilt for choice with the rums on offer and will be able to drink award-­winning famous rums such as La Hechicera, and the world’s best-selling high-proof rum, Wray & Nephew.

“From exotic fruits and dark aromatics to well-rounded aged rums and young blends to Cubanisto and delicious fruity cocktails from the bars, your favourite rum drink will be there waiting for you.

“And as for the entertainment, feel-good reggae acts will be playing throughout the day.

“If this wasn’t enough to get the body moving, there will be carnival dancers and steel drum performances galore. There’s also a photo booth – free of charge – to capture those memorable festival moments.”

Tickets for the Edinburgh event start at £15.50 and all tickets include a rum punch and a guide to the rums on offer.

Fans of pizza and prosecco in Edinburgh are also in for a treat as a brand new festival celebrating both confirms a date and venue for the Capital.

Following a successful national tour in 2017, the Pizza & Prosecco Festival is returning for 2018 with new dates and an expanded tour that will see them come to Edinburgh this August.

Announced for the Corn Exchange on August 25, tickets are on sale now and are available from eventbrite.

Priced at £16.50 plus booking fee, each ticket comes gets you access to the free entertainment, as well as a free Aperol Spritz, a prosecco bible and a slice of rustic pizza.

The festival will run over two sessions, one over lunch 12pm to 5pm, and a second in the evening 6pm-11pm.

With music, dancers and plenty of sing-a-longs to cheesy pop classics expected as part of the sessions, the event will be hosted by an entertaining drag act with various pizza and prosecco-related games on offer and prizes to be won.