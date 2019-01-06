Sadness as Coda Music owners call it a day after almost 30 years

Have your say

One of Scotland’s longest-running record stores has shut up shop after almost 30 years in business.

Coda Music specialised in Scottish music and regularly staged intimate gigs in the shop by bands including Mumford and Sons.

The closure announcement was made on Saturday after Coda’s owners decided they wanted to retire.

In a post, Dougie Anderson and Rose Norton at Coda said the decision had been a difficult one as the business was still attracting custom.

They said: “Coda still is a very busy shop, so in many ways that made it a more difficult decision to let it go.

“We’re now looking forward to following individual pursuits and having the chance to go see some of the world.”

The news has provoked an emotional response from fans of the popular music retailer.

@seanlaing1970 tweeted: “I recently returned to vinyl and you were always my 1st stop in Edinburgh. Enjoy your retirement and thank you.”

Among the many Coda aficionados is author Ian Rankin, who tweeted: “Aw man. Great record shop; great people. You’ll be missed!”

Coda have moved to reassure customers that official gift cards purchased prior to the announcement would be refunded.

The independent music retailer was founded in Edinburgh in 1990.

Regarded as a local institution, Coda latterly operated from premises on the capital’s Bank Street off the Royal Mile and previously had a store in the Waverley Shopping Centre until 2004.