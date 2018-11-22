Sample on of the world’s largest Japanese Whisky collections at Bon Vivant

Have your say

A SELECTION of drams from one of the world’s largest Japanese whisky collections is coming to Edinburgh.

Xavier Landais, of London’s trendy late night bar SexyFish is bringing the selection to Bon Vivant on Thursday 29 November.

The bar will see 36 whiskies out of a collection of 415 arrive in the form of single-serves and a short cocktail menu.

Travelling by train, with suitcases full of whisky, the SexyFish bartenders will be on hand to share their vast knowledge on Japanese whisky, whilst providing incredibly crafted Japanese whisky cocktails including Old Passioned, Scot Free and a Royal Redux.

The collection, which includes the full Yamazaki 2013 Cask collection and the popular White Kakubin, began in 2009, and includes rare, ghost and discontinued bottles.

In the past three years it has grown from 132 lines to 415, through years of hunting down Japanese whiskies from Europe, Australia, Japan and Hong-Kong.

All 36 bottles will be available to try by the dram, with prices from £8 up to £160 for a 25ml serve.

Landais says, “Many people have expressed their passion for Japanese Whisky and how they could only dream of trying some of the collection.

“We heard them and are incredibly excited to be bringing this eccentric tour to whisky lovers.”

Bon Vivant, Thistle Street, 5pm, 29 November, contact Bon Vivant directly for booking enquiries