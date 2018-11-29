Sandi Toksvig brings new show Edinburgh King’s

DIMINUTIVE funny woman and host of The Great British Bake Off Sandi Toksvig brings her new one-woman show to the Capital in January.

Toksvig will tour her National Trevor Tour to The King’s on Sunday 27 January.

In the show she will reflect on the fact that some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure, but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has, in fact, decided instead to become a National Trevor - half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz.

Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.

Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Toksvig is well known to UK audiences as a broadcaster and began her comedy career at Girton College, Cambridge where she found time to write and perform in the first all-woman show at the Footlights as well as achieve a first-class degree.

She made her TV debut in children’s television playing Ethel in the long-running Saturday-morning show Number 73.

Since then her television credits have included being a team regular captain on Call My Bluff and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

She was also host of Antiques Master for BBC2 and 1001 Things You Should Know for Channel 4.

In 2016, Sandi took over from Stephen Fry as host of QI, BBC2’s fiendishly difficult and hugely popular quiz.

She also replaced William G Stewart as the host of the popular teatime quiz Fifteen to One.

In 2017 she and Noel Fielding became the new co-hosts of The Great British Bake Off.’

For a decade Sandi was a familiar voice for BBC Radio 4 listeners as the chair of The News Quiz which led to her induction into the Radio Hall of Fame.

Sandi Toksvig: National Trevor, King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Sunday 27 January, £27-£30, 0131-529 6000