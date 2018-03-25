Saskia Eng says she’s ‘upbeat’ after elimination from The Voice

She wowed the judges with her powerful voice but sadly the curtain has come down on emerging talent Saskia Eng’s time on singing contest The Voice UK.

The talented teenage singer had reached the knockout round of the ITV show.

But despite her incredible performance coach, former Black Eye Peas singer Will.I.Am, chose Donel Mangena, a 16-year-old aspiring singer from Southampton to take through to the next stage.

Despite the competition being over for her, Saskia said she was grateful for the experience and wished the best to everyone still in the competition.

“What happened, happened. I went out there and tried to sing my best.

“Donel deserves it and so did Mark – I wouldn’t have liked to have been Will trying to decide between us – all of us should have gone through!”.

Her future on The Voice may be over but she said the exposure it has given her has already kickstarted a career in music that she’s always dreamed of.

“Not winning doesn’t mean I’m not good enough. I had an amazing time on the show and most of all I loved meeting all the other contestants and the producers and coaches.

“I have already been invited to perform at a number of gigs with a big one coming up next summer.”

Sworn to secrecy on the details of the event, Saskia remains upbeat and positive. She has also been overwhelmed by the support from the people in Edinburgh, across the UK and in the music industry.

In particular a good luck message from singer Ella Eyre who featured on the track Came Here For Love by Sigala which Saskia sang in her final performance.

Inverleith Lib Dem Cllr Hal Osler added: “Be really proud of what you have achieved and what your future holds.”

Friends of the City of Edinburgh Music School, where Saskia is a pupil tweeted: “What an achievement to get so far in the competition. You should feel very proud. Well done!”

Saskia triumphed in the initial stages of the reality show after singing Strong by London Grammar and she was chosen by Sir Tom Jones to go into the “battle round”.

He said: “You have a very unusual voice. I love the sound of your voice because it is different in a great way and that’s why you are with me on my team.”

She was stolen from Team Tom by Will in the battle rounds after losing the hard-fought encounter despite a rousing performance of Florence and the Machine’s “Dog Days Are Over”, but impressed enough to make it to the knockouts.

Landing a place in the competition was third time lucky for the Saskia who has also appeared twice on Britain’s Got Talent at the ages of nine and 13. She also won the Edinburgh Has Talent contest aged just 12.

