Scotfest 2018: Fans revel at pop spectacular festival

Fans of bands from the 1990s were in seventh heaven as Boyzone, B*Witched, Liberty X, Five and East 17 took to the stage for Scotfest at Ingliston.

Billed as Scotland’s largest family festival, the two-day event took audiences back to their teenage years as the various bands rocked a set with their chart-topping tracks.

B*witched on stage at ScotFest 2018'. Picture; Steve Gunn

Children from Davidson’s Mains Primary School shared the stage with the pop idols after clinching the top spot in a choir competition.

Ritchie Neville of Five said: “Loved the gig, thanks to all at Scotfest.” Keavy Lynch of B*witched added: “Thanks for having us. Awesome to share the stage again with big bro @shanelynchlife and the boys.”

Crowds enjoy the fine weather at Scotfest 'Picture Ian Rutherford

Davidsons Mains Primary School performing at Scotfest. 'Picture Ian Rutherford