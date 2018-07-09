Scotfest 2018: Fans revel at pop spectacular festival

Boyzone at Scotfest 2018'. Picture; Steve Gunn
Fans of bands from the 1990s were in seventh heaven as Boyzone, B*Witched, Liberty X, Five and East 17 took to the stage for Scotfest at Ingliston.

Billed as Scotland’s largest family festival, the two-day event took audiences back to their teenage years as the various bands rocked a set with their chart-topping tracks.

B*witched on stage at ScotFest 2018'. Picture; Steve Gunn

Children from Davidson’s Mains Primary School shared the stage with the pop idols after clinching the top spot in a choir competition.

Ritchie Neville of Five said: “Loved the gig, thanks to all at Scotfest.” Keavy Lynch of B*witched added: “Thanks for having us. Awesome to share the stage again with big bro @shanelynchlife and the boys.”

Crowds enjoy the fine weather at Scotfest 'Picture Ian Rutherford

Davidsons Mains Primary School performing at Scotfest. 'Picture Ian Rutherford

Isla Massie, (left) and Jacqui Watson and from Elgin enjoy the sunshine at the Scotfest Edinburgh. Picture Ian Rutherford

