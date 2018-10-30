Scotland’s Best Family Day Out 2015 gets a spooky Halloween makeover

Have your say

TRICK or treat? It could go either way at Can You Escape’s Halloween escape game.

The spooky special event, which runs until Thursday, 1 November, will see missions (the Arthurian Operation Spellbound and sci-fi Operation Odyssey) given a Hallowe’en twist.

The makeover will see teams invited to pull a ‘trick or treat’ card before the game, some will win extra time, others will be tricked into losing clues.

Manager Lara Brown, says, “The team wanted to share their love of Hallowe’en with our customers this year, so for the first time we’re going all out.

“We can’t wait to run our games with a little added spookiness.”

Can You Escape? on Holyrood Road won Scotland’s Best Family Day Out 2015. Prices start £45 per group. www.canyouescape.co.uk/edinburgh-book-now