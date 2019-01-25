Scottish castle with links to Robert the Bruce and Mary Queen of Scots up for sale

A Scottish castle with links to some of the nation’s key historic figures - from Mary Queen of Scots to Robert the Bruce - has gone on the market for £5m.

Earlshall Castle near Leuchars in Fife has been put up for sale by Dutch shipping magnate Paul Veenhuijzen as he preapers to return full-time to his homeland.

The grand dining room at Earlshall. PIC: Savills.

Sir William Bruce, a relative of former king of Scotland Robert the Bruce, began construction of Earlshall Castle in 1546.

Mary Queen of Scots stayed there in 1564 to enjoy the hunting with her son, James VI of Scotland, also known to have visited.

The pile is famed for its topiary and vast 38-acre gare boasts 10 bedrooms, eight reception rooms, and six bathrooms - one which Mr Veenhuijzen describes as his ‘secret’ loo which in concealed in a turret.

One of eight receptions rooms at Earlshall. PIC: Savills.

The castle was later rennovated by architect Sir Robert Lorimer in the 1890s.

Mr Veenhuijzen told The Courier: “This was Lorimer’s second project, after he renovated Kellie Castle for his father.

“He restored the castle and also built the amazing walled garden, which is absolutely remarkable and completely unique in Scotland.

The 16th Century pile has 10 bedrooms. PIC: Savills.

“The trees were brought from a disused garden in Edinburgh and were shipped across the Forth then transported by horse and cart. They were already 125 years old and are now over 250 years old.”

The castle is said to be haunted by William Bruce’s grandson Andrew ‘Bloody’ Bruce, who killed Covenanter Richard Cameron before hacking off his hands and feet.

“They say he walks the halls of the castle at night,” Mr Veenhuijzen said.

- Earlshall Castle, Leuchars is on sale with Savills.