Scottish star Lewis Capaldi added to Summer Sessions line-up

Chart-topper Lewis Capaldi has been announced as a headliner for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions later this year.

The singer-songwriter - currently top of the Official UK Charts - will top the bill on August 14.

We Were Promised Jetpacks, The Lightening Seeds and Madness have all also been added to the bill.

They join a stellar list of artists already announced including Florence and the Machine, James, Primal Scream and Johnny Marr.

The Edinburgh Summer Sessions stretch across eight days of live music with Edinburgh Castle providing the backdrop to the festival site at the Ross Bandstand.

Capaldi said: “Well, well, well. Look who’s playing a big outdoor show in Edinburgh this summer.”

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday from www.smmrsessions.com.

