Scratchmann brings his Skeleton Dances to the Horror Show

THE EDINBURGH Horror Show presents a Valentine’s alternative this weekend at the Banshee Labyrinth this Saturday.

Produced by the team behind the Edinburgh Horror Festival, the Edinburgh Horror Show is Scotland’s premier horror themed variety night, bringing a regular mix of styles and shows to the most haunted pub in Scotland.

Ash Pryce

Saturday’s show brings burlesque, storytelling and vintage animation to the stage a screen of the Labyrinth’s boutique cinema.

Adding to the chills and thrills will be host for the night, paranormal illusionist Ash Pryce.

“Despite Edinburgh’s reputation for being ‘haunted’ and the popularity of the ghost tours etc, there isn’t any events for horror fans to regularly attend,” says Mae Hearons, press secretary of Edinburgh Horror Festival.

She continues, “The Edinburgh Horror Show aims to fill this gap. A monthly event, it is for anyone with a taste for the macabre and an interest in anything that falls under the Horror genre.”

This weekend’s bill includes the enchanting Andromada Mystic, who will open the evening with some gore themed burlesque.

She will be followed by the headline act Max Scratchmann, one of the country’s most renowned illustrators and poets.

Scratchmann will present his full-length show, Skeleton Dances, an evening of stories and film reliving the glory days of 8mm film collecting and the strange and eccentric men who built cinemas in their attics and dressed their wives as usherettes. It’s a show that’s guaranteed to make you laugh and shiver all at once.

“As every show is different we approach a wide variety of acts that will fit in with our aims of present a wide scope of what horror can be,” explains Hearons.

“This month we have Andromada Mystic, a neo-burlesque artist who performs with a dark edge and will be bringing a gore-themed performance to open the show.

“Our main act is Max Scratchmaan with a story-telling piece accompanied by vintage animation.”

Edinburgh Horror Show, Banshee Labyrinth, Niddry St, Saturday, 8pm, 18+ reserve a seat www.edhorrorfest.co.uk, pay what you