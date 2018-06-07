Secrets of Orkney’s ancient tombs revealed - in 3D

Have your say

Orkney’s famous chambered cairns have been reconstructed in 3D with viewers able to explore and move around the tombs like never before.

The Neolithic structures, which date from around 4,000BC to 2500 BC, were used for communal burials and rituals for the dead and represent some of the best surviving examples of their type in the world.

A 3D model of Midhow Chambered Cairn. PIC: Historic Environment Scotland. PIC: Historic Environment Scotland.

Experts at Historic Environment Scotland have now brought the cairns closer to the public using a technique called photogrammetry, with each structure photographed thousands of times - both inside and out - to create a digital model.

Georgie Ritchie, assistant cultural resources advisor at HES said the models offered an “extraordinary view” of the structures.

READ MORE: Archaeologist head to Orkney unlock the “Egypt of the North”

Ms Ritchie, writing for Current Archaeology magazine, said: “Such models provide a sense of the depth, relief, and three-dimensionality of the cairns, giving visitors an extraordinary view of the structures that are buried within, as well as the sophistication and ambition of Neolithic architecture and engineering.”

The 3D models will bring the public closer to the fascinating structures, with this chambered cairn found on the uninhabited island of Holm of Papa Westray. PIC: Historic Environment Scotland.

Ten chambered cairns on Orkney in the care of Historic Environment Scotland have now been digitally modelled, including Blackhammer, the Knowe of Yarso, Unstan, and Midhowe. Two Iron Age soutterrains, or earth houses, have also received the 3D treatment.

READ MORE: Site of huge Iron Age feast found on Orkney

Archaeologist Hugo Anderson Whymark created the 3D models of the chambered cairns and spent many hours alone in the tombs, one which can be found on an uninhabited island, Holm of Papa Westray.

Here, the burial monument, which is around 5,000 years old, contains 12 small cells leading off a large central 22-metre chamber where Neolithic artwork can also be found. Visitors descend into the tomb via a ladder.

Map of the chambered cairns and earth houses on Orkney which have been reconstructed in 3D. PIC: Historic Environment Scotland.

Ms Ritchie said the narrow passages and cramped and dark cells of the Neolothic tombs presented a “ particular challenge” when getting the right images.

Between 2,000 and 4,200 shots were taken of each structure to make the model with images taken at a rate of one every three seconds over many hours.

It is hoped the 3D images will open up the structures to those who may not like dark or confined spaces - or those who can’t make it to Orkney. For those who visit in person, the 3D models will enhance the experience and understanding of the ancient structures.

Ms Ritchie, who also wrote a piece on the 3D models for the HES blog, added: “The models create an unparalleled opportunity to explore these remarkable structures.”

The 3D models will be available on Sketchfab website, which allows users to view objects and places on a computer, smart phone, or on a Virtual Reality device for a totally immersive experience.

Funerary sites are particularly

prevalent. In the mid-4th millennium

BC, we start to see the construction of

stalled cairns: Orkney’s earliest stonebuilt

structures. Those currently in the

care of HES include;

all are long, rectilinear forms, with

pairs of upright slabs dividing a single

internal chamber. Towards the late

4th and early 3rd millennium BC,

late Neolithic passage graves begin to

emerge, including Maeshowe, Cuween,

Wideford Hill, and Quoyness. This group

is characterised by small corbelled cells

radiating off a lofty central chamber; the

whole is accessed via a long, low entrance

passage. Both types of drystone structure

are encased in an outer mound of cairn

material, and are therefore both classed

as ‘chambered cairns’.

For the Orkney tombs project, various

new studies have been commissioned,

in collaboration with the National

Museum of Scotland, to update HES’

interpretation. This included lipid

analysis of pottery found within Unstan,

ancient DNA analysis of human remains

from Quoyness, and radiocarbon dating

of secondary deposits in Cuween and

Taversöe Tuick. Human remains

have also been reassessed for

evidence of cranial blunt-force

trauma, experts on local folklore

consulted, and images from the

original excavations sourced.

years ‘structure-from-motion’

photogrammetry has become an

invaluable tool in the world of cultural

heritage, for the production of threedimensional

models of artefacts,

excavations, and upstanding buildings

and monuments.

Back in the warmer confines of the

office, the photos were uploaded into image-based modelling software (in

this instance, Agisoft PhotoScan Pro)

where the photos can be edited and

aligned, before calculating the threedimensional

geometry of the form and

accurately scaling and orientating the

resulting model. The finishing touch

involves rendering the model’s surface

texture to create a photorealistic

representation of the tomb.