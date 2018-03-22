See Disney’s tale as old as time with live orchestra treatment

FAMOUSLY, it is a tale ‘as old as time’ and one that has captured the hearts of generations, but this weekend, at the Usher Hall, The Philharmonia Orchestra will provide a magical live score that will take Disney’s Beauty and the Beast to a whole new level.

An adaptation of Walt Disney’s animated 1991 classic - itself is an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince’s eighteenth century fairytale - it was the soundtrack that earlier version that inspired director Bill Condon to update the tale.

Using much of the Oscar-winning score by lyricist Howard Ashman and composer Alan Menken, as well as original compositions from Céline Dion and Josh Groban, he ensured that in his live action version, released last year, the music of Beauty and the Beast matched the majesty and charm of the film itself.

Starring Harry Potter favourite Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the titular characters, with an supporting cast that includes Ian McKellen, Emma Thompson, Trainspotting’s Ewan McGregor, and Audra McDonald, Condon’s Beauty and The Beast captured the hearts and minds of millions of cinema-goers worldwide with it’s classic tale of love and enchantment all set to a soaring score.

In the film, Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman, is taken prisoner by a beast in its castle.

Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff including Lumière, Cogsworth, Mrs. Potts and Chip.

As she does, she learns to look beyond the beast’s hideous exterior, allowing her to recognize the kind heart and soul of the true prince that hides on the inside.

On Sunday, that spellbinding story will be told once again at the Usher Hall during a very special concert experience, the heart-warming tale unfolding on a giant screen accompanied by The Philharmonia Orchestra performing the magical score.

Founded in 1945 by Walter Legge, a classical record producer for EMI, The Philharmonia Orchestra is based at the Royal Festival Hall and performs more than 160 concerts a year as well as recording music for films and computer games.

Beauty and the Beast (PG) with live orchestra, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Sunday, 6pm, £32.45-£71.50, 0131-228-1155