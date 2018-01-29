See Edinburgh flourish through time in photos taken then and now

The photographs of Edinburgh stretching back more than 100 years show how much the city has grown.

Edinburgh residents are all too familiar with cursing the neverending construction congestion, but these pictures show the long-term effect of progress.

Some iconic buildings in the heart of the centre, such as the Waverley Mall, arrived in the 21st Century with moderate aesthetic changes.

Others, like the Princes Street Station termius was leveled to lay the foundations for the Caladonian Hotel.

St James’ Square is now completely unrecognisable from the 1950s.

Read more: Islay pays tribute to World War I dead

Edinburgh was only recently voted as having one of the best transport infrastructures in the world, and getting around Edinburgh is a common theme in almost all the pictures in the gallery above.

A trip down memory lane via Leith Walk reveals many of the original stone tenements still stand today, but the trams are making a comeback and the old overhead railway bridge has vanished.

Flicking through the pictures above makes us want to go outside and take a picture to compare with a new Edinburgh, half a lifetime from now.