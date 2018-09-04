See your child on the stage of world famous concert hall

THE Love Music 100-strong children’s choir is looking for new members in the Capital.

Last September, the Scottish charity launched the Love Music Junior Choir, in partnership with the Council and Usher Hall.

Directed by award-winning composer and educationalist Stephen Deazley, and accompanied by Scottish jazz/folk legend Dave Milligan on piano, the Junior Choir is now moving into its second year, and ready to welcome new members aged between 8-12 years old to join for the term beginning on 10 September.

During its first year, Junior Choir took part in two Usher Hall concerts alongside Love Music’s 330-strong Community Choir, giving some of the children their first experience of performing alongside a live band of professional musicians.

The children also worked with hip-hop and spoken word artist Dizraeli, collaborating on songwriting and learning about different styles of singing and musical expression.

Love Music Junior Choir’s second year will comprise of three eight-week terms during the academic year, with 1-hour rehearsals taking place on Monday afternoons at 4.30pm.

Each term will culminate in either a performance at the Usher Hall or another event or project which will form the focus of the term.

Choir members will learn vocal, rhythmic and other musical skills as well as improving their social skills and confidence.

Half the choir’s spaces are reserved for children from low-income homes and funds for travel assistance are available. For those who can afford to pay, a term costs £32 per child.

For details go to www.juniorchoir.lovemusic.org.uk or call 07425-213 521, weekdays between 10am and 5pm