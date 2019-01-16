Shakin’ Stevens is still rockin’ and rollin’ at 70

HE IS the UK’s biggest-selling artist of a decade with 33 hit singles and four No 1s to his name as well as chart-toppers around the world.

Now, on the back of the release of his acclaimed 2016 album Echoes of Our Times, Shakin’ Stevens comes to the Queen’s Hall, on 16 March.

Inspired by Shaky’s research into his family history and uncovered tales of wartime heroics, salvationists and strife in the copper mines of Cornwall, it was one of the most surprising and acclaimed albums of the year.

With influences from blues, folk and Americana as well as his trademark rocking style, the album was well received.

The platinum-selling entertainer and performer will be joined by his band to perform fan favourites, surprises and, of course, his much-loved hits including Oh Julie, Hot Dog and This Ole House.

Now 70, he says, “I’ve been going through my catalogue of songs in preparation for the tour, and re-introducing myself to the many and varied styles of music I’ve recorded during my solo career.

“From country rock to Cajun, classic rock to Latin, and blues to Americana, I’ve had the pleasure of re-discovering the ‘jewels’ from my repertoire that are so well-liked.

“Of course, there’ll be hits and some songs that I haven’t performed live on stage for a decade or two... so some surprises.

“I’ve also included well-known songs from other artists whose work I admire, together with album tracks and newer songs, bringing it right up to date.

“I can’t wait to get back on the road and to have a great time with the audiences.”

Born Michael Barratt, Stevens was the UK’s biggest-selling singles artist of the 1980s having begun his recording career in the late 1960s.

His most successful hits evoked nostalgia of the rock and roll of the 1950’s.

Shakin’ Stevens, Queens Hall, Clerk Street, Saturday 16 March, 7.30pm, £37, 031-668 2019