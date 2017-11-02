Show stops but GBBO just keeps on giving in Morningside

As the icing sugar settles on another series of the nation’s favourite baking programme, the team at Houseproud of Morningside have pulled off their own show-stopping performance.

The store in Morningside Road has taken this year’s top prize in a Bake Off window competition organised by Home Hardware (Scotland) Ltd, an umbrella group for more than 60 independently owned shops.

“Not a big telly-watcher”, owner Anne Ness has become a fan of the show in order to keep up with baking trends and one step ahead of her customers. In the last few years the shop has become something of a baking specialist, with a reputation for good quality equipment and supplies.

Anne took over the business following the death of her husband Philip in 2006, having previously helped out with the book-keeping while bringing up their young family. It was her father-in-law John Williamson who opened the shop in 1981, converting it from a plumbing and joinery business.

The Bake Off win – which saw staff presented with a huge hamper of goodies – coincides with the 20th anniversary at the shop of manager Donna Davidson, described by Anne as “a real asset.”

Looking beyond the window dressing, the shop prides itself on being an established part of the community and is actively involved in Morningside Traders’ Association. The staff also pride themselves on sourcing anything their customers request, from macaron moulds and mandolins to paint, porcelain, brushes, broomsticks and all manner of household products. “Records show there was an ironmongers here in 1896 when the tenement was built. If we could go back in history and fill in all the gaps, I think we would find that there has always been an ironmongers of some form here,” says Anne.

Houseproud of Morningside, 169-173 Morningside Road, 0131 452 9012, www.homehardwaredirect.co.uk Open: Mon to Sat, 9am to 5.30pm; Sun, 10.30am to 4.30pm