Shows you don't want to miss this week including the return of Ray Donovan on Sky Atlantic

Stuart Chandler gives you his highlights of the week across TV, streaming and on demand.

HIGHLIGHT: Ray Donovan, Wednesday, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, 9pm

Dr Who continues on BBC One.

TV’s most resourceful hardman returns as Ray Donovan (Liev Schreiber) is fished out of the drink for season six of the top crime drama.

After being pulled from the East River by a police officer (Domenick Lombardozzi, who played Herc in The Wire), a suicidal Ray stays in NYC and bonds with his saviour.

However, even in the Big Apple he remains under the thumb of media mogul Sam Winslow (Susan Sarandon), who gets him mixed up with a New York mayoral candidate whose campaign needs a little fixing.

For the uninitiated, you can catch up with the previous seasons with Sky Boxsets to find out how Ray ended up in this pickle. Here’s a quick backgrouder.

Join Gino and friends on his Italian adventure.

Ray Donovan is a fixer for LA’s richest and most influential. He’s no common thug, he’s just exceptionally good at his job. If something needs sweeping under the carpet, if someone needs paying off, if someone just needs to go away… Ray’s the man. If only his family life was so easily fixed.

Much of the drama comes from within Ray’s own home. Wife Abby, and teenage children Conor and Bridget struggle to balance a regular family life with the often vicious and corrupt business that has allowed them to live among LA’s most wealthy.

What’s more, Ray’s own Boston-Irish upbringing, we find out, was filled with hardship, tragedy and abuse that weighs deeply upon him now. There’s a massive gulf between that and the privileged world his two children live in, and it’s a gap he can never quite bridge...

Doctor Who, BBC One, Sunday, 7pm

Episode Four: Arachnids In The UK.

“Something’s happening with the spiders in this city.”

The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan find their way back to Yorkshire - and Yaz’s family - only to find something is stirring amidst the eight-legged arachnid population of Sheffield.

S.W.A.T. Sky One & NOW TV, Sunday, 9pm

An ex-convict holds Jessica and Michael hostage in the armoury. His sister has been kidnapped by a ruthless gang he owes money to, and he refuses to let Jessica and Michael go until SWAT find her.

With all the weapons trapped inside, SWAT have no choice but to bring in a sniper.

Informer, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Raza uncovers a promising new lead, while Gabe runs into a contact from his former life.

The toll of Raza’s double life begins to weigh heavily on him as he attends Yousef’s funeral seeking information. An unexpected tip from Raza leads CTSU to follow an Albanian crime family.

9-1-1, Sky Witness & NOW TV, Wednesday, 10pm

When a massive earthquake rocks LA, the first responders rush to rescue victims from a crumbling high-rise hotel, both under the rubble and high above the ground. Athena must deal with wreckage from a collapsed freeway overpass and Maddie faces her first crisis.

Gino’s Italian Escape, ITV, Thursday, 8.30pm

Gino’s back in his home country of Italy to reveal one of its best kept secrets - the stunning Adriatic Coast. In this series he’s travelling the entire East Coast - taking in everything this spectacular lesser-known side of Italy has to offer. Tonight, he begins his journey in the magical city of Venice.

