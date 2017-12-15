Shrek star Laura Main is spoiled for choice

CALL The Midwife star Laura Main was spoiled for choice last night at The Playhouse where she was joined by both screen and stage husbands.

The actress, known to TV viewers as Nursing Sister Shelagh Turner in the popular BBC series, celebrated the opening night of Shrek The Musical, in which she plays Princess Fiona, at the Edinburgh Playhouse with screen husband Stephen McGann, who made the trip specially to see her, and stage husband Steffan Harri, who plays the titular ogre in the musical.

Shrek runs at the Playhouse until 7 January.