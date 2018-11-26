Simply the best Tina Turner tribute set to steam up Usher Hall windows

Have your say

A BRAND new show celebrating Tina Turner is heading to the Capital.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous romp through the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

Produced the award-winning team behind the hugely successful Whitney: Queen Of The Night tribute show, What’s Love Got To Do With It? pays homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

Expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses, supported by a full 10-piece live band.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is sure to wow fans at the Usher Hall on Wednesday 27 February 2019.

Tickets £27.50-£30.25 are on sale now from http://www.usherhall.co.uk