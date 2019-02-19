Six by Nico Edinburgh launch Paris-themed menu

There’s so much to fall in love with in Paris: the history, the architecture, and of course, the cuisine.

Bubbling Croque Monsieur eaten on the Champs Elysées; rare Beef and salty frites in a candlelit bistro or a classic French patisserie shared with your loved one over a picnic on the banks of the river Seine.

The reputation of French cuisine proceeds itself and now Chef Nico Simeone from Six by Nico has harnessed the flavour of the French capital with a new menu.

Paris is renowned for celebrating its food traditions and from Tuesday, March 5 – Sunday, April 14 guests can take a gastronomic meander through the culinary capital at the Hanover Street restaurant.

The new six course tasting menu includes: French Onion - Braised Onion, Compte Espuma, Brown Butter Croutons; Coq au Vin - Chicken Terrine, Crispy Bacon, Soubisse; Petit Pois a la Français - Slow cooked Egg, Pea, Charred Gem, Ham; Bouillabaisse - Sole, Confit Fennel, Roasted Pepper, Rouille; Beef Bourguignon - Ox Cheek, Mushroom duxelles, Shallot and Bacon crumb, Red Wine and finally Creme Brûlée - Raspberry, Rose and Lychee, Pink Peppercorn Meringue, Brown Sugar.

Chef Nico Simeone, who won ‘Innovative Chef of the Year’ at the 2018 Scottish Food Awards, said: “For millions of people around the globe, there’s simply nothing better than French cuisine. Paris is a shrine to fine-dining restaurants and its culinary scene is a famed institution.

“Food trends rise and fall, but classic French cooking technique remain and the city offers something for every budget, taste, and appetite.”

The menu is priced at £28 per person with the option to enjoy an a wine and drinks pairing for an additional £25.

There is a vegetarian alternative available for every course, as well as Parisian theme inspired snack sides.

Nico added: “With our latest themed menu we aim to take our guests on a gastronomic whirlwind through Paris’s finest markets and street cafés and embrace both its French roots and international influences.”

To make a reservation and to book now, visit www.sixbynico.co.uk

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital