Six By Nico launch new menu and theme for Autumn

STAYING true to his Italian heritage, Chef Nico Simeone is set to bring a haven of taste and authenticity to Six by Nico this autumn as he launches the restaurants’ latest theme - Sicily.

Simeone and his team spent 24 hours exploring Palermo, and experienced first hand the amazing food and flavours of the region of Sicily.

Since, they have gone on to create a tantalising tasting menu, which showcases many of the delicaWcies for which Sicily is celebrated.

Today, Sicilian cuisine is a combination of Arab, Greek, French, Spanish and North African influences, with myriad Italian flavours thrown in for good measure.

The new six course tasting menu includes dishes such as seared tuna with puttanesca, caper and raisin purée and pork fillet and sausage, orange and pistachio dressing, served with braised fennel.

Simeone says, “From Cannoli to Arancini, Sicilian food is world-famous but many will be very surprised by just how varied and diverse Sicily’s cuisine is.

“While much of it is clearly Italian there are some commonly used ingredients that clearly stand out and this is what our guests at Six by Nico will discover on our new menu.”

Diners can book now for Sicily, which is being served from 16 September until 30 October.

Priced from £28 each, there’s the option of selected wine and specialist drinks pairings for an additional £25.

As ever, a vegetarian alternative is available.

Nico adds, “Our team spent 24 hours on the Italian Island soaking up the scenery and eating some of the best food in Europe.

“Raisins and saffron crop up in the island’s most famous dishes, and cooking techniques differ from those found on the mainland.

“We have brought our experiences back and look forward to showcasing these inspirations with a flavour-filled menu.”

Book a table now at www.sixbynico.co.uk/