Smash hit Hibs’ play returns to Edinburgh Festival for third year

A HIT festival play inspired by Hibs’ Scottish Cup final win in 2016, is to return the Fringe this August for a third year, due to public demand.

The story of four wannabe football hooligans, 1902 follows them in their quest to see Hibs win the Scottish Cup.

Set against the backdrop of that historic win, the play by Nathan Scott Dunn will return to The Wee Red Bar at Edinburgh College of Art for a three week run.

The 23-year-old who was born in Edinburgh and grew up in Bonnyrigg, Midlothian, says, “I am a huge fan of new writing and wanted to create new, exciting work that would appeal to both Theatre lovers and less conventional theatre audiences such as football fans.

“I wrote 1902 in light of Hibs Scottish Cup final win in 2016, a story of wannabe football hooligans struggling with the hardship of working class life and it was first performed in the Edinburgh Festival in 2017.”

Dunn who attended Beeslack Community High School in Penicuik before studying Acting and Performance at the Performing Arts Studio Scotland, formed the theatre company Saltire Sky with his “two bests mates from college” Josh Brock and Jonny Tulloch to produce the play.

He adds, “The first run was a massive success and we brought it back to the Fringe in 2018 due to popular demand. This August it will be returning again for its hat-trick year.”

Laughter, tears and bevy are guaranteed in what has been described as ‘an electric piece of new writing’ that will appeal to anyone who has grown up Scottish and mad about football.

“This tale of pride, woe, defeat and victory reaches out to anyone who has dared to dream,” says Dunn.

“Football is only the beginning. Football fans and theatregoers alike, come along>”

Dedicated to ‘providing an access-all-areas approach to working-class life’, Saltire Sky will perform 1902 daily at 7.30pm (except Wednesdays) throughout the Fringe, from 3-26 August.