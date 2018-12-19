Sophie Ellis-Bextor brings orchestral tour to Edinburgh

For those of us of a certain age she will always be the daughter of Blue Peter favourite Janet Ellis, but there’s no denying that pop powerhouse Sophie Ellis-Bextor is every bit the star in her own right.

Her latest tour, The Song Diaries Tour brings her back to the Capital in 2019 when she plays the Usher Hall on Tuesday 11 June accompanied by a full orchestra and band.

As one of British music’s most recognised and distinctive vocalists, the only question must be why the mix of Ellis-Bextor alongside a live orchestra hadn’t happened sooner.

Now, following on from performing live with orchestra and band for the first time at London’s Royal Festival Hall earlier this year the renowned singer will perform orchestral versions of her hits as well as songs from the great canon of disco songs.

Since the release of her debut album Read My Lips in 2001, which sold more than two million copies worldwide, Ellis-Bextor has had six Top 10 singles, including Take Me Home, Get Over You, and of course Murder on the Dancefloor.

For millions though, their first introduction to the singer was with her collaboration with Spiller creating the No 1 hit Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love).

The song catapulted her into the music scene and was the most played record on UK radio between 2000 and 2010.

Her most recent album, 2016’s Familia, included disco, dance, sophisti-pop and chamber pop.

She says, “It’s so exciting to be performing hits from my entire career with full orchestral arrangements for the first time.

“This is a bit of a dream come true. I’m especially delighted that I get to do some proper full-on live disco with strings.. it’s going to be really special.”

The basis for the shows will be arrangements stemming from her forthcoming Orchestral Greatest Hits album due in 2019.

Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Song Diaries Tour, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Tuesday 11 June 2019, 6.30pm, £30-£50, 0131-228 1155