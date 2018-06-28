South Queensferry gets first beer festival

Have your say

SOUTH Queensferry is set to host their largest outdoor beer and music festival ever, Ferry Fest.

Ferry Brewery, the first and only brewery in South Queensferry since 1851, are set to launch the inaugural Ferry Fest event due to soaring attendances at their monthly beer and music event, Ferry Brewery Nights.

Ferry Fest will take place tomorrow, Saturday 30 June, from noon to 8pm, with vendors including award-winning breweries Alechemy Brewery, Fallen Brewing Co and Bellfield Brewery.

Edinburgh-based Brew Master and Director of Ferry Brewery, Mark Moran, says, “We are very excited to be hosting the first ever Ferry Fest event.

“As far as records show, there’s never been an event like this the size of what we are expecting come the big day.

“As well as the four award winning breweries, food is due to be served by Mimi’s Bakehouse, Casa Roble, Pizza Geeks and Down The Hatch Café & Bistro.

“Entertainment will be supplied by well-known entertainer, musician, South Queensferry’s Graeme Pearson, musician, Sophie De Rose and a DJ set from Envisia.

He continues, “We have to thank everyone in South Queensferry and the surrounding areas.

“The encouragement and eagerness for a local brewery to succeed makes events like this happen.

“It’s great to put South Queensferry back on the map and attract attention from our neighbouring city.

Ferry Fest 18, The Ferry Brewery, Bankhead Farm Steading, South Queensferry, tomorrow, noon-8pm, £6 (£10 VIP)

VIP tickets includes 11.15am priority entry, Ferry Logo Bag, Ferry Fest 18 t-shirt and festival beer.

Tickets: www.tickettailor.com/events/theferrybrewery/169060/