Speed dating event to connect Edinburgh food and drink buyers

Food and drink matchmakers are an a quest to find the perfect pairings at a new “speed dating” style event for local buyers.

The Feast of the East showcase event at BT Murrayfield on March 19, set up by trade association Scotland Food and Drink, will consist of pre-booked 30 minute meetings between suppliers and buyers in the industry providing a quick fire way to make connections.

Last year, representatives from bars, cafes, hotels, farm shops, visitor attractions and public procurement were all in attendance, sampling the hidden gems the East of Scotland has to offer.

Chief Executive of Scotland Food & Drink James Withers said: “In Scotland we have an incredible array of quality produce right on our doorstep.

“Sometimes it can be overlooked or taken for granted, but in recent years, domestic demand for Scottish food and drink has grown.

“Driving growth for Scottish producers in our home market is a key focus of our over-arching strategy for the sector, Ambition 2030, which aims to double industry turnover to £30 billion by 2030.

“Every visitor who comes to Scotland has to eat, so by having high quality, locally-sourced produce in every deli, café or pub, we can increase awareness of, and appetite for Scotland’s food and drink regionally and drive sales domestically, whilst driving our reputation as a global food tourism destination.”

Commodity manager with NHS Scotland Loraine Hartley, added: “Regional showcasing is a great opportunity to gain real insight into the wealth of produce available at a local level, and there’s always a real buzz in the air at these events. For us, it’s an excellent way to meet local suppliers and work towards de-mystifying selling to NHS Scotland.”

To register for free, visit foodanddrink.scot/events.

