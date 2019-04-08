Spend Easter Sunday on Craiglockhart’s tennis courts

Have your say

THERE’S a smashing Easter egg-travaganza at Craiglockhart Tennis Centre on 21 April, with something for all the family from 2pm to 4pm.

Open to members and non-members, there will be an opportunity to get a taste of the programmes and courses on offer at Edinburgh’s flagship tennis facility.

There will also be the opportunity to pick up a racket and have some fun and potentially, witness a Guinness World Record being smashed.

Scotland’s leading racket experts and retailers, Gannon Sports will be attempting a record of the fastest stringing of a tennis racket.

Craiglockhart Tennis Centre offers junior tennis classes from as young as 18 months on its six indoor courts and six outdoor clay courts.

For more information or to book a slot visit www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/festival-of-tennis