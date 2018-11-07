Spice Girls reunion tour 2019: Rumoured ticket prices for Edinburgh Murrayfield Stadium performance

Nineties music fans got the announcement they'd long been waiting for earlier this week, when The Spice Girls officially confirmed they will be heading off on a reunion tour next year.

The pop powerhouse will be touring stadiums around the UK in June 2019, but those who are hoping to attend may need to brace themselves for a hefty ticket price.

How much are tickets?

While the ticket prices have yet to be officially confirmed, rumours have been circulating the web as to how much fans will have to fork out.

If rumours are to be believed, the cheapest tickets will set you back £60.50 each for seats at the Murrayfield Stadium show in Edinburgh on 8 June.

The cheapest standing tickets are thought to be priced at £77 each, with the most expensive costing an eye-watering £291, for those who want (and can afford) access to the VIP Gold Circle.

This will likely include early entry to the venue, official Spice Girl merchandise and possibly the best views in the house.

Of course these prices aren't official and have not yet been confirmed, but have been widely reported after the Love Music; Love Life Twitter page posted the rumoured prices online.

Whether these costs are correct will be formally revealed in the coming days, with tickets due to go on sale via Ticketmaster on Saturday 10 November at 10.30am.

Where are the Spice Girls performing?

Baby, Sporty, Scary and Ginger will be performing six dates during the summer next year, at some of the UK's biggest cities.

However, Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) will not be joining the group, having not been included in the official tour announcement.

The full list of tour dates are:

1 Jun: Manchester Etihad Stadium

3 Jun: Coventry Ricoh Arena

6 Jun: Sunderland Stadium of Light

8 Jun: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium

10 Jun: Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium

15 Jun: London Wembley Stadium

Pop star Jess Glynne has also been confirmed as a support act on the tour.