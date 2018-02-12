Spirit of the Man in Black lives on in Clive

THE name might not mean anything to you but the voice will be instantly recognisable.

Clive John may be an accomplished singer/songwriter in his own right, but to thousands of country and western fans across Europe he is better known as the voice of Johnny Cash in the critically acclaimed theatre production The Johnny Cash Roadshow, which tours to the Usher Hall tomorrow.

Endorsed by the Cash family - both Rosanne, the eldest daughter of Johnny Cash and his first wife, Vivian Liberto Cash Distin, and her daughter Caitlin have seen the show - the spirit of the Man in Black is alive and ‘kicking like a mule’ in this celebration of the iconic legend.

Described as fire-cracking entertainment from the first note, The Johnny Cash Roadshow delivers a set of cherished numbers including charismatic duets and renditions of Don’t You Think It’s Come Our Time and Jackson.

The show opens with a colourful explosion of energy against a striking backdrop of screen imagery of the ‘real deal’.

John, meanwhile, captures the essence of Cash who died in 2003 at the age of 71, by which time he was one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

Although best known as a country music icon, Cash also embraced rock and roll, rockabilly, blues, folk, and gospel.

Recreating his deep, distinctive vocals, John evokes his spirit on songs such as Walk the Line, Folsom Prison Blues and A Thing Called Love.

With Martin Bentley on bass, Nick Davis on guitars, Darren Bazzoni on drums, Louise Masters and Amanda Stone add sparkle and glamour as the Carter Sisters, providing the backing vocals.

The Johnny Cash Roadshow, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, tomorrow, 14 February, 8pm, £24, 0131-228 1155