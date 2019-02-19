Sports fans after a Fly Half can crowd new bar

Tackling its way onto the Leith Shore drinks scene is Fly Half on Constitution Street.

The owners behind Cafe ­Tartine and Papillon on ­Commercial Street, husband and wife team Michael and Joanne Graham, have taken over the old Constitution Bar, shoulder to shoulder with the Port O’Leith and Nobles.

Pegged to be the place to come to for watching sports in Leith, the couple hope to plug the gap in the area’s coverage of all sports.

“Leith and the Shore in particular has had a hard time with showing sports of late, some places stopped showing it and the others that do can be far too cramped,” Michael said. “Going forward as the self proclaimed best sports bar in Leith, it was already home to the biggest TV screen in Leith so we will be very much building on that and adding a few more.

“We will be showing everything to do with sport from football, rugby, golf, tennis, F1, darts, boxing and all types of tournaments and competitions and everything in between.”

The family and dog friendly pub has two function rooms and a line-up of American soul food.

Menu highlights, headed up by chef Daniel ‘Sid’ James, include a half rack of pork ribs, homemade steak and Guiness pie, poutine with a topping of the week and a homemade chilli cheese burger.

Michael added: “The food is perfect for a decent meal with your significant other, or a hearty munch while watching your chosen sport. All the produce is home made and the vast majority is locally sourced and sustainable.”

Permanent beers will ruck with rotational pints and with the Fly Half team keen for customer input, a beer suggestion box will be available on the front bar.

The pub has a strong community focus and is looking to sponsor local sports teams as well as contribute prizes to charity fundraisers and raffles.

Michael added: “Please get in touch and we will be pleased to try and do what we can to help.”