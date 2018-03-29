Stars of Avengers blockbuster to unveil Edinburgh film scenes

Stars of the Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster are set to unveil the scenes filmed in Edinburgh – before the film gets its world premiere in Hollywood.

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, who play Scarlet Witch and Vision in the superhero spectacular, are believed to have been lined up for the special event in the Scottish capital on 10 April.

Co-director Joe Russo is also reportedly due to attend the event, which will allow fans to see the opening part of the film.

Part of the movie is thought to be set in Edinburgh where six weeks of filming was done last year.

An exclusive post-screening cocktail party and intimate dinner is also reported to have been lined up for the Edinburgh event, with Olsen, Bettany and Russo.

Details of the screening have been leaked as a new trailer showed Scarlet Johannson’s Black Widow character taking part in a dramatic battle sequence in Waverley Station.

New footage has also emerged of Scarlet Witch and Vision in the station, which was transformed for filming of the movie due out at the end of April.

It emerged earlier this week Edinburgh is expected to provide the backdrop to a dramatic attack by Black Order assassins on Scarlet Witch and Vision only for Captain America, Black Widow and Falcon to ride to the rescue.

Footage has emerged of dramatic explosions against the backdrop of the City Chambers on the Royal Mile.

