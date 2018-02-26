Start spreading the news, Ella’s in town

THE Rat Pack may have been formed in the Las Vegas in the late 1950s but their legacy lives on to this day as audiences at the Playhouse will discover this week when, direct from the West End, The Rat Pack Live comes to town.

The Rat Pack era began in Las Vegas in January 1959 when Sinatra and Dean Martin, began appearing in each other’s acts at The Sands Hotel. Not long after, Sammy Davis Jr joined up too.

There’s a fourth member of the gang featured at the Playhouse, as the show’s full title reveals - The Rat Pack Live from Las Vegas featuring a celebration of the First Lady of Song Ella Fitzgerald.

Director/choreographer Mitch Sebastian says, “We are thrilled to introduce Ella Fitzgerald to the show for 2018.

“The recipient of 13 Grammy Awards and the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Ella was an artist Frank respected; ‘The best way to start any musical evening is with this girl. It don’t get better than this’, he says, on one recording.

“The warmth of their friendship really shines through on the many YouTube videos of their amazing performances together. They duetted live and in several TV specials including The Frank Sinatra Show to a global audience of millions.

“And it was the series of highly successful - and lucrative - concerts in 1974 at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, headlining Ella, Frank and Count Basie, that are cited as an important incentive to bring Frank out of self-imposed retirement.”

The Rat Pack - Live from Las Vegas recreates a special time, so prepare to drift back in time to an era of glitzy with Frank, Dean, Sammy and Ella, played by Garrett Phillips, Nigel Casey, David Hayes and Nicola Emmanuelle.

The Rat Pack Live in Las Vegas, Playhouse, The Greenside Place, Tuesday 27 February-Saturday 3 March, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £18-£60.50, 0844-871 3014