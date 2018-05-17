Step back to the age of steam with a visit from the Flying Scotsman

A RETURN to the golden age of railway travel is the promise when the legendary Flying Scotsman puffs into the Waverley on Sunday for three very special excursions.

Crowds of train buffs, onlookers, well-wishers and photographers are expected when the famous steam train makes a rare appearance in the Capital.

Flying Scotsman

Throughout the day, the Flying Scotsman will make three trips along the Fife Circle line, heading out over the Forth Bridge towards Fife, along the coast towards Kirkcaldy, before turning back inland, via Dunfermline.

The train will leave the Waverley at 9am, 1.45pm, and 7pm so grab you camera and find your best vantage point along the route - the bridge at London Road and Meadowbank Terrace should prove popular.

While Sunday’s trips over the Forth Bridge are sold out, tickets still remain for two newly announced one-way trips on the Flying Scotsman.

On Saturday 19 May, passengers can join the iconic train York, and enjoy a journey along the East Coast to Edinburgh, a route the locomotive ran on throughout its working life. (Tickets start from £149).

Then, on Tuesday 22 May, the Flying Scotsman will again set out from Edinburgh and head south along the West Coast Main Line route, stopping briefly at Carlisle before continuing through some of the most attractive scenery in the Cumbrian Fells and over the Settle & Carlisle Railway, famous for its Victorian architecture, huge stone viaducts and long tunnels.

Prices for this one-way trip start at £175 and include same day return from Preston to Edinburgh with Virgin Trains.

Announcing the trips, Founder of Steam Dreams, who operate the torus, Marcus Robertson said, “There is something so special about working with Flying Scotsman North of the Border.

“It is our aim to bring this most famous engine to as wide an audience as possible.

“We are delighted to extend our programme to include more opportunity for passengers to experience the magic of Flying Scotsman.”

Tickets: 01483-209 888 or www.SteamDreams.co.uk