Stereophonics’ frontman Kelly Jones brings solo tour to Edinburgh

HAVING toured as lead singer and lead guitarist of Welsh rock band Stereophonics for more than 22 years, Kelly Jones heads out on a solo tour for only the third time in his career later this year.

Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day - A Solo Tour brings Jones to the Usher Hall on Saturday 1 June.

Heralded as one of the finest voices of his generation, Jones will give audiences a rare opportunity to see unique and intimate performances across an evening of storytelling and song craft.

Fans will also be delighted to see and hear some of their favourite songs in a more stripped back environment.

A wide variety of music will feature throughout the night, taken from Stereophonics catalogue of 10 albums and 22+ years worth of music.

The set will include some of the band’s rarely performed songs as well as tracks from Jones’ solo album Only The Names Have Been Changed as well as some brand new songs, all delivered in Jones’ unique story-telling manner.

Kelly says, “I’ll be performing some old songs, lots of songs I don’t normally do, some new songs, songs that have inspired me and stories that have inspired me.

“The tour is about over coming things and moving on from obstacles and building strength from that.

“I am looking forward to performing with some new musicians and creating some beautiful moments.”

Jones released his first solo album Only the Names Have Been Changed in 2007.

Although a limited edition, it reached No 1 on the iTunes download chart.

Explaining how his solo career came about, he said at the time: “We were recording the sixth Stereophonics album last year and in-between takes I started doing these songs off the cuff. “Three or four tracks in, I realised that this could actually be something...”

Kelly Jones, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, 1 June, £38.50-£54.45, 0131-228 1155