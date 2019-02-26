Stewart Brewing launch three new Pale Ales exclusively for Lidl

Husband and wife team Stewart Brewing have made three own-label Pale Ales to join Bright Lights in an exclusive £400,00 deal with Lidl.

The independent Loanhead outfit Stewart Brewing has continued its collaboration with Lidl following following the successful launch of Lidl’s first own-label collaboration Bright Lights by Stewart Brewing last year,.

Rrange of craft beers by Edinburgh brewery Stewart's extended in Lidl, after the success of 'Bright Lights.

The retailer and Jo and Steve Stewart have been perfecting the recipes for each of their new beers to offer a choice of punchy flavours and mix of both strong and light ales.

Down Town, Big City and Up State are available exclusively in Lidl stores for £1.25.

The new Scottish craft beers all come in 330ml bottles and have been themed with urban American location names, and colourful eye catching designs of edgy American landscapes.

Jo Stewart, co-founder of Stewart Brewing, said: “We are excited to be working with Lidl again to create this collection of new beers.

“The collaboration with Lidl has been our biggest business venture to date and since working with them last year to launch Bright Lights, we have seen a huge increase in business. This year we hope to keep growing our business relationship with Lidl even further.”

But what do they taste like?

Down Town has a strong citrus and tropical flavour and is 3.8%

Big City is a triple hopped pale ale loaded with American hops and packed with a zesty citrus punch at 6.4% and Up State is a light pale ale which is rich in American hops with a tangy grapefruit finish and is 5% abv.

Bright Lights, Down Town and Big City are available now in all Scottish Lidl stores. Up State will be introduced into Scottish stores later in the year.

Lidl Scotland’s Head of Buying, Paul McQuade, said: “Following an introduction at our annual beer festival in September, sales of Bright Lights have performed very well throughout the UK and it is now available year-round in several UK stores. We have an ongoing drive and commitment to support Scottish suppliers, which also gives customers across the UK the chance to try – and enjoy – these high quality beers.”

