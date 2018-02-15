Still Game to return next month

The new series of Still Game will be aired from next month, BBC Scotland has revealed.

Jack, Victor and the rest of the Craiglang gang will return to BBC 1 with six new episodes from 8 March.

It will be the eighth full series of Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill's hit comedy, which started life at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

When the new series was confirmed, Hempill, said: "We can't wait to get started on the next batch of adventures with Jack and Victor. We have lots of surprises in store for you!"

At the time, Kiernan added: "Greg and I have been cooking up some absolute corkers and we can’t wait to show you what they are.”