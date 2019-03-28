Still Game: Two more shows added for Final Farewell run at Glasgow Hydro

TICKETS for the final two performances of Still Game: The Final Farewell at the SSE Hydro go on sale this morning.

With the final episode of Still Game airing on BBC Scotland tonight, the live shows at the Hydro this autumn might just be our last ever chance to catch up with the gang from Craiglang.

Tickets for the two final live shows on 13 October, go on sale this morning at 10am, with prices starting from £33.48.

The first live performance that day starts at 2.30pm with the curtain falling on Jack and Victor for the last time following a final evening show at 7.30pm.

The last ever episode of Still Game the television series airs tonight on the BBC Scotland channel at 10pm.

The briefs can be purchased via the SSE Hydro website or via Ticketmaster.