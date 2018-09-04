Streets of London legend Ralph McTell comes to Linlithgow

THE Linlithgow Folk Festival celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year promising attendees a real ‘Feast of Folk’ and that certainly looks like it will be the case.

The event, which runs until Sunday, is headlined by legendary singer/songwriter Ralph McTell, an influential figure on the folk music scene since the 1960s.

He appears at Linlithgow Academy Theatre on Saturday, where it’s unlikely he will disappoint by not singing his iconic song Streets of London.

Organiser Jonathan Moore says, “Ralph is perhaps best known for his Streets of London, which has been covered by over two thousand artists around the world, and for his tale of Irish emigration, From Clare to Here.

“He is often described as ‘folk music royalty’ and is still playing to packed houses all over the country.

“In recent years, Ralph has been working closely with young emerging artistes and we are delighted that the headline concert on Saturday will feature three of Scotland’s finest; award-winning singer Iona Fyffe, accompanied by musicians Jack Badcock and Ross Miller, Linlithgow’s very own town piper, who has performed in numerous countries this year.”

International visitors to Linlithgow this year include the lively bluegrass group, The Whitetop Mountain Band, from Virginia USA, who give a concert in the Rose Social Club on Friday.

First staged in 1999, the Festival is firmly established on the traditional music scene and all the event’s mainstays will return.

These include the popular sessions in the Black Bitch and other venues, musical cruises on the canal, workshops, the family ceilidh at the Vennel.

The Festival Hub is also back at the Masonic Hall, and the Bluegrass Concert and Gospel Session, and the outdoor Nora Devine Stage at the Cross also return.

Additionally, in this Year of Young People there will be another staging of the popular Youth Festival Showcase, which gives young musicians of school age from all over Scotland the opportunity to perform at the very heart of the Festival.

Full details of all concerts and events at this year’s Linlithgow Folk Festival can be found online at www.linlithgowfolk.com