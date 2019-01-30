Summer Sessions: Dates revealed for Princes Street Gardens concerts

Have your say

Outdoor concerts are to make a return to Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens this summer.

Organisers DF Concerts have confirmed a 12-day run of shows at the Ross Bandstand.

They will be staged to coincide with the first two weeks of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Summer Sessions series, which will run from 7-18 August, will be staged weeks after Kylie Minogue, The Proclaimers and Paul Weller stage outdoor shows in the city at Edinburgh Castle esplanade.

DF Concerts posted teaser messages announcing the return of the Summer Sessions in Edinburgh on its social media channels today, giving fans the opportunity to snap up “pre-sale” tickets.

Sir Tom Jones, Paloma Faith, Kasabian, Rag‘N’Bone Man and Bastille were among the acts to perform in the gardens last year.

They were the first outdoor shows to be staged at the bandstand by DF Concerts for more than a decade.

However the concerts sparked controversy after complaints that views of Edinburgh Castle were blocked out by barriers erected for the run of shows.

Council leader Adam McVey intervened to demand they be taken down only for them to put back up again on the day of the concerts.

The Cure, Foo Fighters and The 1975 have been confirmed for the Glasgow Summer Sessions which will be staged in Bellahouston Park during the last weeks of August.

