Summer Sessions in Edinburgh: All you need to know about the Princes Street Gardens concerts

The line-up for this year’s Summer Sessions in Edinburgh has been announced, with Florence + the Machine, Chvrches and Primal Scream among some of the big names.

The Capital’s newest music festival will return for its second year in August with seven massive acts performing at Princes Street Gardens.

From ticket prices to the all important dates, here is everything you need to know about Summer Sessions in Edinburgh.

Who is performing and when?

As we mentioned above, seven huge bands and artists are set to take to the stage under the iconic Edinburgh Castle backdrop. Here’s the line-up in full:

7 August - Florence + the Machine

8 August - Florence + the Machine

10 August - Primal Scream and Johnny Marr

11 August - CHVRCHES

15 August - James

16 August - Courteeners

18 August - Madness

How much are tickets and when do they go on sale?

General admission tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, 1 February and prices vary for each act. Here’s a breakdown of ticket prices, including VIP:

Florence + the Machine: £52.50 (GA), £72.50 (VIP)

Primal Scream: £45 (GA), £67.50 (VIP)

CHVRCHES: £35 (GA), £55 (VIP)

James: £47.50 (GA), £69.50 (VIP)

Courteeners: £39.50 (GA), £62.50 (VIP)

Madness: £45 (GA), £65 (VIP)

Where can I buy tickets? Tickets for Summer Sessions in Edinbugh can be purchased from the official website here, Ticketmaster, Festicket, Ticket Scotland or the Usher Hall.

