Superheroes assemble for Halloween

IF you’re still looking for somewhere to celebrate Halloween with the family, the producers of Edinburgh’s annual Capital Sci Fi Con might just have the answer.

The Edinburgh Children’s Halloween Party takes place on Sunday 28 October at The Edinburgh Corn Exchange, New Market Road, and the Capital Sci fi Causeplayers will be in attendance to ensure a super time is had by all.

The spooktacular child friendly event will feature a host of favourite super-heroes and characters from Galaxy’s far, far away as well as a kids DJ, party games and a costume contest - although fancy dress is optional.

All the ‘Causeplayer’ characters will be interacting and dancing along at the party.

Doors open at 12.30pm with the party starting at 1pm, and finishing at 2pm.

There will then be a professional costumed character photoshoot between 2pm and 2.30pm with the option to buy a printed souvenir photo (£5 each).

Other attractions on the day will include a Nerfery Halloween Shooting Range and the Wizards Broom Green Screen.

The Children’s Halloween Party is suitable for ages three to nine years old.

A not-for-profit event, all proceeds from the day go to the charity CHAS. (Children’s Hospices Across Scotland).

For more than 20 years CHAS has been offering a full family support service for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions.

Their services include palliative care, family respite and support – through hospices, homecare services and hospital presence.

Edinburgh Children’s Halloween Party, Corn Exchange, New Market Road, Sunday 28 October, 12.30pm-2.30pm, £5 (Adults) / £6 (Kids), www.capitalscificon.co.uk