Susan Boyle announces new album to celebrate 10 years of fame

Susan Boyle, who found fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, is back with a new album, titled TEN

by Alex Nelson

The new album will feature four brand new and so far unannounced tracks

The Scottish singing sensation is celebrating a decade since she shot to fame by upending everyone’s expectations on the talent show, and the new record collects together her favourite recordings of the past 10 years. It also includes four brand new, never before heard tracks.

The tracklist is as follows:

- I Dreamed A Dream

- Wild Horses

- Perfect Day

- Amazing Grace

- Mad World

- Cry Me A River

- Hallelujah

- Unchained Melody

- Somewhere Over The Rainbow

- Daydream Believer

- What a Wonderful World

- You Raise Me Up (Live) Featuring Lakewood Church Choir

- Who I Was Born To Be

Maintaining some mystery

As a surprise to her fans, Boyle has chosen not to reveal the titles of the four new songs - fans will instead have to wait until the album’s 31 May release date.

Talking about TEN, Boyle said, “I am really proud of this album, it has my favourite tracks from over the years and I hope you get as much joy out of it as I have had working on it and choosing the songs.

“I’m a lady who likes to surprise, which is why I want to keep the four new songs a secret for now and give you something to look forward to. We live in a time where there are very few surprises anymore. I promise you won’t be disappointed.”

Release date

The album is available to pre-order from today (Fri 8 Feb), and will be Boyle’s eighth studio album.

It was produced in Glasgow by Cliff Masterson and Steve Anderson, who have worked with Boyle on her last four albums and are known for their work with Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Emeli Sande and Westlife among others.

Boyle continues to be the most successful artist to emerge from the Got Talent brand, with over 23 million albums sold, 227 million audio streams, and over 650 million YouTube hits.

TEN will be released on 31 May