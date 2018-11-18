Susan Boyle to battle Paul Potts in America’s Got Talent: The Champions

Have your say

Susan Boyle is set for a US TV comeback – taking on Paul Potts and 48 other acts in an America’s Got Talent spin-off.

SuBo, from West Lothian, will battle Potts for the title of The Champion of Simon Cowell’s Got Talent franchise.

The pair will face off with 50 of the most talented acts on America’s Got Talent: The Champions in January.

In Cowell’s mind, Boyle and Paul Potts remain the gold standard in terms of Britain’s Got Talent success stories.

Aside from US star acts, home acts such as 2013 BGT winners, shadow dance group Attraction, and 2017 runner-up, kid magician Issy Simpson, will also be competing.

Cowell is also lining up many of these acts to perform at his Las Vegas theatre.

BGT runner-up SuBo is a two-time Grammy nominee and has sold more than 20million albums since her debut.

The 2007 winner Paul Potts’ story inspired a Hollywood film, starring James Corden.

Another two Brits who did well on AGT will appear – Piff The Magic Dragon and 2015 ventriloquist winner Paul Zerdin.

Cowell is welcoming Mel B back as a judge with Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Early rounds have already been recorded, the finalists will return in mid-January.