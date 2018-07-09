Take That’s musical The Band comes to town

AJ BENTLEY, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon, collectively known as Five To Five, come to The Playhouse this week in the musical The Band.

Fans of the TV talent search Let It Shine will recognise them as the winners of the series, who secured their roles in the production thanks to the viewers’ vote.

Featuring the music of Take That and the songs that provided the sound track for the lives of a generation of teenagers, The Band includes well loved favourites such as Never Forget, Back For Good, A Million Love Songs, Greatest Day, The Flood, Relight My Fire and Shine & Rule the World.

The musical recalls what it’s like to grow up with a boy band as your heroes.

For five 16 year-old friends in 1992, ‘the band’ is everything.

25 years on, the group of friends are reunited, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their heroes.

It’s a story Gary Barlow and his Take That band mates relate, co-producers on the production, Owen says “To think that after all this time that now the songs are part of a show, it’s beautiful.

“I think of shows and you’ve got Phantom Of The Opera and all these massive wonderful shows, and to think we are doing one of them is bizarre but it’s incredible.”

The Band stars Rachel Lumberg, Alison Fitzjohn, Emily Joyce and Jayne McKenna as Zoe.

The cast is completed by Faye Christall, Katy Clayton, Rachelle Diedericks, Sarah Kate Howarth, Lauren Jacobs, Martin Miller and Andy Williams.

The Band, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, tonight-Saturday 14 July, various times, £23.40-£79.40, 0844-871 3014