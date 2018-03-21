Taste legend Mark Price to play at one-off daytime clubbing event

GO clubbing by day on Saturday and raise money for a good cause at the same time.

DayGlow for Women V Cancer takes place at The Mash House from 2pm to 6pm, with all proceeds going to the charity Women V Cancer.

Mark Price DJ-ing at' DayGlow at The Mash House for Women V Cancer.

Spinning the tunes on the day will be Taste legend Mark Price, Dave Booth, the Stone Roses official tour DJ, and Nuno Endo of Vegas, all playing club favourites in the afternoon.

The one-off Daytime Clubbing event will see the three DJs play across three rooms at The Mash House.

Organised by the people responsible for the award-winning Big Fish Little Fish family raves, there will be much more than just the music to entertain on the day.

Alongside a selection of house, indie, hip hop and funk, there will be bubbles, giant balloons, face painting, free glow sticks and a fully licensed bar.

Kirstie Wilson of Big Fish Little Fish, says, “We’ve had phenomenal success with our family events since launching in Scotland and we’re often asked by guests from our parties and people without children if we could do a similar event for adults only.

“My colleague at HSBC, Alison Macdonald is taking part in Women V Cancer’s cycle across India later this year and I wanted to help her raise as much money as possible whilst having as much fun as possible.”

Women V Cancer is a special fundraising partnership between Breast Cancer Care, Ovarian Cancer Action and Jo’s Cervical Cancer trust.

Wilson continues, “Daytime clubbing events are popping up across the country and have been extremely popular.

“We’ve not had many in Scotland and I’m really looking forward to giving people the opportunity to experience a party like this in Edinburgh and for an exceptional cause”

All profits from the event will be donated to Women V Cancer, with part of the money raised being matched pound for pound by HSBC Bank.

Tickets priced £10 available from www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Edinburgh/The-Mash-House/DayGlow-for-Women-vs-Cancer/13134708/