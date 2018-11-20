Teeny Tiny Todler Fest returns to Camera Obscura

TEENY Tiny Toddler Fest is returns to the Camera Obscura & World of Illusions next year, with a host of fun activities and experiences for the pre-schoolers in your life.

With ‘Space’ being the theme of the 2019 event, from galaxies to stars, spacemen to aliens, children aged 0-5 years will be able to discover outer space with fun-filled workshops and hands-on entertainment.

The fabulous Mess Around Edinburgh and their multi-sensory messy play sessions will be on hand to occupy little ones as will The Young Engineers, who provide educational fun within science and engineering.

Kids will also be able to learn about rockets and outer space with Fun Scientists, get creative with the RSPB, learn about communicating with The University of Edinburgh and climb inside a giant cell with UV torches with Cancer Research UK.

Firm favourites from previous years returning include the Cloud Factory and crawl through kaleidoscopes as well as a chance to test your reaction time and grab a cuddle with Cameron, the friendly Camera Obscura bear, who’s had a special spaceman make-over.

Teeny Tiny Toddler Fest coordinator Lindsey Cotter says, “We’re excited to be hosting our fifth Teeny Tiny Toddler Fest, and the theme of space has us over the moon.

“This event has grown in popularity and size every year, winning awards and the hearts of all those who attend.

“We are delighted to be able to offer something special for our smallest visitors and hope that they love this year’s event as much as the last.”

Tickets priced £15.50 are on sale now and available through www.camera-obscura.co.uk.

Teeny Tiny Toddler Fest will runs for five days from Monday 7 to Friday 11 January 2019 and tickets will also include a visit to all the five-star attraction has to offer, with more than 100 interactive exhibits to enjoy.

Camera Obscura & World of Illusions, Castle Hill, 7-11 February 2019, £15.50, www.camera-obscura.co.uk