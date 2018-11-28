Terminal V bring Richie Hawtin to Edinburgh for Easter

TWO of the city’s best known landmarks are to be transformed into party centrals when they host raves, The Royal Highland Centre and the Usher Hall.

Terminal V have today revealed the first headliners for their 11 hour Easter Edition on 20 April.

Coming off the back of the most talked about Halloween party Scotland has ever seen, Terminal V’s day and night Easter party will host a wave of big names including techno great and Minus boss Richie Hawtin, who will play his first gig in Edinburgh for 18 years.

He is joined by new school hero and Paradise Ibiza resident Patrick Topping, who used to attend the Night vision events when he was at Edinburgh University now returns to headline the main festival stage.

The other names announced are Ukrainian techno powerhouse Nastia, techno royalty Chris Liebing, German star Helena Hauff and DJ Mella Dee.

The Easter special will see the venue transformed into party central with state of the art light, sound and visuals and is expected to attract 10,000 people.

The There’s another chance to rave in the Capital next month when the Usher Hall welcomes Fly Club on 22 December.

The Lothian Road concert hall will be transformed into a nightclub to host Sulta Selects... featuring dance powerhouses Denis Sulta, Honey Dijon and Horse Meat Disco.

The event will run from 5pm to 11pm with an afterparty at Cabaret Voltaire.

The Usher Hall is no stranger to hosting raves, the most recent being the Colours Classical event in March which brought Danny Rampling, Jeremy Healy and Jon Pleased to the venue.

Terminal V, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, 20 April, noon, www.ticketarena.co.uk/festivals/terminal-v

Fly: Sulta Selects, Usher Hall, 22 December, 5pm, £33, www.residentadvisor.net/events/1166740