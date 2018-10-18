Terminal V Halloween party set to sell out

TERMINAL V bring the largest and spookiest Halloween party Scotland has ever seen to the Royal Highland Centre on Saturday 27 October.

As well as taking clubbing to the next level, the all day extravaganza promises a tasteful mix of international headliners including the likes of Amelie Lens, Prosumer and Or:La.

Also on the bill are The Black Madonna, Len Faki, Moodymann, Eats Everything, Robert Hood, Eclair Fifi and many others to make this a party to remember.

Terminal V Halloween party will raise the bar with a fully themed production across multiple rooms and three stages all offering different moods and grooves with haunting atmospheres throughout.

Performance highlights include Sam Paganini, who will be playing in the Capital for the first time. The Italian is a real techno tastemaker who releases his arresting sounds on essential labels like Cocoon and Drumcode.

As well as this, there is the Domino Records signed Man Make Music boss and sophisticated bass house master, George FitzGerald, who is one of the most exciting acts of the day.

Other highlights include legendary Scottish pair Optimo who are utterly unpredictable in what they serve up, whether it’s Afro, techno, acid, EBM, or something in between.

Last year’s event sold out, so make sure you book your ticket now if you want to be one of the expected 10,000 revellers expect to descend on Ingiston next Saturday.

The 11 hour party starts at noon and runs until 11pm with last entry at 5pm.

Tickets (£59.95) are available now from https://mailchi.mp/terminalv/terminal-v-halloween-2018 as are VIP Experience tickets (£76.95). The VIP Experience includes Fast Track Entry/Posh Loos/VIP room/Cash Bar + Much more)