The best four-day trips through Scotland - as chosen by you

You don’t have to have masses of time on your hands to enjoy the best of Scotland.

We asked our readers where they would choose to spend just four days in the country. We had some great responses, from city breaks to voyages across land and sea. All the trips give a true flavour of Scotland - and sometimes a taste is just enough.

1. Glencoe and surrounds Four days exploring the area around Glencoe is time well spent for reader Usman Uzaffar. The area drips with natural beauty and history with both Fort William and Oban in easy reach.

2. Oban and Islay Reader Sarah Badara suggests a day spent in Oban eating seafood with a stop at the distillery. "Wake up early the next morning to hop on the ferry at Kennacraig to Islay and spend the rest of the time at those distilleries!"

3. Aberdeen to Dundee Spend a day and night in Aberdeen before taking the road to Stonehaven and Dunnottar Castle. Drop into Johnshaven and enjoy St Cyrus beach before heading to Dundee to check out the new V&A.

4. Berwickshire Coastal Path Reader George Neilson suggests four days exploring the Berwickshire coast from Cockburnspath to Berwick with stops in the beautiful villages of St Abbs, Eyemouth and Burnmouth on the way.

