The Big Boxing Day Quiz 2018

FIRSTLY, let’s have a little congratulations. You spent yesterday stuffing so much food and drink into your body that you could not move from your sofa, yet 24 hours later you’ve not only managed to stand vertically, but you’ve dressed (to some extent) and walked outdoors and bought yourself this marvellous newspaper. Well done. No mean feat. Especially in those slippers.

So now you’re up and at ’em, why not give your mind a workout too and see just how much of this year’s news – from sport to politics and entertainment – you have managed to retain.

Edinburgh's House of Fraser is one of nine set to close. Picture Lisa Ferguson

The questions are devilishly hard – not really – and there’s no prize, except the knowledge that despite the sherry and mulled wine and bucks fizz, the memory is still working reasonably well.

Good luck!

Scroll to the bottom to see the answers...

NEWS

1Which city school was named the best state school in Scotland in a detailed survey?

2The lead singer of a veteran band went walking in the Pentland Hills before a gig at Murrayfield. Name the singer and the band?

3Edinburgh said goodbye to one of its more famous street characters, David Kelbie, but what was his nickname?

4Beautician Victoria Murphy caused consternation when announcing the launch of a new business...doing what?

5One of the city’s neighbourhoods was voted among the coolest in the world by magazine Time Out. Which one?

6Distiller Diageo indicated it wanted to take over the former Fraser’s Store at the West End to turn it into a visitor centre...but for which whisky?

7The Capital launched its new city-wide bike hire scheme, but a few eyebrows were raised when the main sponsors were named....who are they?

8The former St John’s Church on Victoria Street re-opened as a restaurant a decade after it was ravaged by fire. What food does it now specialise in?

9Stagecoach announced it was to launch Scotland’s first self-driving buses in a trial on a 14-mile route between Edinburgh and Fife..but crossing which bridge?

10City MSP and leader of the Scottish Tories Ruth Davidson and her partner Jen Wilson had a baby boy in October. What is his first name?

SPORT

1Midfielder Olly Lee was one of 18 new summer signings at Hearts. Can you name his father – a former England internationalist?

2Hibs first season back in the Premiership concluded with a 5-5 draw against Rangers in May. Which player scored a hat-trick for the Easter Road club that day?

3Prestonpans fighter Josh Taylor progressed to the World Boxing Super Series semi-finals by defeating Ryan Martin at the Hydro in November. From which American city does Martin hail? a) Chicago b) Charleston c) Chattanooga?

4 Edinburgh’s Grace Reid won Commonwealth gold for Scotland on Australia’s Gold Coast in April. In which sport was she competing?

5 In the space of 12 months, Edinburgh City have gone from battling relegation to becoming League Two promotion contenders. Can you name the Capital club’s manager?

6 Edinburgh Rugby hooker Stuart McInally captained Scotland for the second time in the autumn international against Wales. What is McInally’s nickname? a) Macca b) Rambo c) Hooky?

7 In August, Hibs signed Mark Milligan on a two-year deal. How many games did he play for Australia during the 2018 World Cup finals?

8 Czech goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal has cemented his place as Hearts No.1. By which first name is he better known? a) Bobby b) Ziggy c) Zibi?

9 The East of Scotland League was transformed in 2018 as the majority of local junior clubs joined the set-up. Which Midlothian team was crowned Super League champions in May before making the switch?

10 Murrayfield’s Bruce Mouat led Scotland to gold at the European Curling Championships in November. Which country did the Scots defeat in the final?

POLITICS

1 Which MSP revealed he has ADHD and said he believed it helped him in his role?

2 How heavy was Finn Paul Davidson, the Scottish Tory leader’s son, when he arrived into the world?

3 Which city councillor, who used to drink out of a Union Jack mug, quit the Tories amid speculation about joining the SNP, but now sits as an independent?

4 Which SNP city councillor quit the party to sit as an independent after being ousted from a key position in the administration?

5 Which health spokesperson came in for a grilling after being guest of honour at the re-opening of a new fast food restaurant?

6 How much does the city council estimate it could raise from a tourist tax set at 2 per cent of the room cost or £2 per room per night?

7 Why were two councillors and three officials set to go on a five-day visit to San Diego, Los Angeles and Montreal – until the Evening News revealed the plans?

8 What portfolios did Nicola Sturgeon hand Edinburgh Northern and Leith MSP Ben Macpherson and Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Denham when she made them junior ministers in her summer reshuffle?

9 What was Livingston MP Hannah Bardell told off for doing in the House of Commons chamber after hours?

10 And with Brexit dominating everything, can you remember how Edinburgh voted in the EU referendum?

ENTERTAINMENT

1 Who brought in the New Year, headlining Edinburgh’s Hogmanay 2018?

2 What was the Festival Theatre called before it got its current name?

3 Who might have got in their car when their Usher Hall gig was moved to the Assembly Rooms in March?

4 Which girlband played their first ever outdoor gig at Edinburgh Castle in July?

5 Which two members of The Bay City Rollers left us in July?

6 Which soap star swapped his Irish accent for an Edinburgh one to play Ian Rankin’s Rebus at The King’s in October?

7 Who warned that festivals crammed with rock’n’roll, comedy and booze risked alienating a new generation of serious-minded young adults in August?

8 Which local singer and X Factor hopeful headlined the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2018 at the Principal Hotel in April?

9 Which smash hit West End musical about a shoe factory got its Scottish premiere at The Playhouse in 2018 and which 80s pop icon wrote the songs?

10 Which much loved star is missing from this year’s panto family at The King’s Theatre?

THE ANSWERS

NEWS

1. Boroughmuir

2 Mick Jagger; The Rolling Stones

3 Monkey

4 Cleaning naked

5 Leith

6 Johnnie Walker

7 Just Eat

8 Fish & Chips

9 The Forth Road Bridge

10 Finn

SPORT

1. Rob Lee

2. Jamie Maclaren

3. Chattanooga

4. Diving (1m springboard)

5. James McDonaugh

6. Rambo

7. Three

8. Bobby

9. Bonnyrigg Rose

10. Sweden

POLITICS

1. Daniel Johnson (Lab, Edinburgh Southern)

2. 10lb 1.5oz

3. Ashley Graczyk

4. Gavin Barrie

5. Tory Miles Briggs

6. £11 million a year

7. To see successful IT contracts as guests of CGI, the company in charge of the troubled revamp of the council’s technology systems

8. Ben Macpherson (Europe, migration and international development) and Ash Denham (community safety)

9. Playing “keepy uppy” with a football as she marked the formation of a women’s parliamentary football team

10. Remain 74.4 per cent/Leave 25.6 per cent

ENTERTAINMENT

1. Rag n Bone Man

2. The Empire

3. Gary Numan

4. Bananarama

5. Alan Longmuir and Archie Marr

6. Coronation Street’s Charles Lawson

7. Edinburgh’s international festival director Fergus Linehan

8. Saskia Eng

9. Kinky Boots - Cyndi Lauper

10. Andy Gray due to illness